SALTILLO • With funding in hand, Saltillo's switch to river water could begin as early as mid-October.
Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith said the pre-construction meeting should be held next week and equipment could start moving dirt the following week.
"My hope is we can start within the next two weeks," Smith said Friday. "That's just my hope. We'll know more when we talk to the engineers."
Earlier this month, the city requested bids for the $250,000, 5-year construction loan. To speed up the process, the board of aldermen awarded the construction bid the following day. That allowed the contractor to go ahead and start working on the contract while the city waited for the financing to come through.
Smith said while the contractor is wrapping up the details for the construction project, officials will be hammering out the financing with First American National Bank. That will allow the project to move forward as quickly as possible.
Complaints about water quality forced the city to vote 14 months ago to switch from well water to river water. After a series of hold-ups and delays, city officials have put the construction project on a fast track. The self-imposed deadline is Dec. 31.
In order to make the switch, the city's water system will have to be physically reconnected to the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District. That will include two new water meters to monitor the water usage and a special valve to insure an elevated water tank doesn't overfill.
When the construction bids were opened in late August, the low bid was $195,350, or about 40 percent higher than original estimates. Since that figure doesn't include the water district reconnection costs or engineering fees already paid, the total project will cost more than $250,000.
After months of complaints about dirty, cloudy and sometimes smelly water, the board voted in July 2018 to switch from well water and begin purchasing pretreated surface water from the water district. In the 14 months since aldermen first approved the switch for $114,000, which included a $24,000 reconnect fee to the water district, the cost has steadily increased. When the project was bid last September, it had to include an altitude valve for one elevated water tank, the total price tag swelled to more than $180,000.
Saltillo water customers will see an increase in rates to pay for the switch as well as the increased cost of buying water, instead of pumping it out of city wells.
In late August, aldermen approved a new rate schedule which would place the average water bill at $32. Every water customer customer, regardless of where they live, will now pay $17.50 for the first 2,000 gallons and $5.80 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Folks living inside the city limits and those within one mile will see increases of around 18.5 percent and 6.6 percent; respectively.
The state public service commission has to approve any rate changes for customers who live more than one mile outside the city. Commissioner Brandon Presley is expected to approve the new rate for those 167 customers, who have not seen a rate increase since 2007.
Required legal notices could push that approval to the end of October.