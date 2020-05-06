SALTILLO - The city of Saltillo is starting to feel the economic pinch of the coronavirus pandemic. They are seeing a lot more water customers behind on their bills.
The city plans to send letters to those customers to ask them to call city hall to work out a payment plan if necessary.
In a normal month, the city might have around 25 customers who were so far behind that the city had to cut them off. This month, there are 131 in that category.
"There are folks who think that they don't have to pay," said city clerk Mary Parker. "They truly think that it has been waived. We have about 26 customers who haven't paid their bill since February."
Some of the confusion is because the Public Service Commission temporarily halted utility disconnections because of the pandemic. That order is set to expire May 14, but commissioner Brandon Presley has talked about extending it until the end of May.
While the order prevents cities and utilities from disconnecting people, it does not forgive the bills. People still have to pay for the services they have received.
Saltillo has been adding late fees to bills but not the higher delinquent fees.
"We have worked with some of these folks before to get them up to date so they don't have to pay the $40 delinquent fee," said Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith. "But a lot of the folks on the list now have been affected by layoffs because of the virus. Some have a valid reason.
"If they have been affected by the pandemic, we will work with them. They just need to call. We can set up a payment plan and stretch it out over a number of months if need be."
Aldermen said they would love to be able to let the customers ride as long as needed until the economy picked back up, but the city needs the revenues to pay city workers and to continue offering city services.
"We can't just eat this," said Alderman Terry Glidewell.
The city wants to be as cordial as possible while still asking folks to pay their bills.
"We are not asking for all of it right now. We're just asking them to contact us," said alderman Scottie Clark. "We don't want to hurt anybody."
Smith said state law does allow the city to set up payment plans and the city will look at each case to determine the best way to work things out.
Officials plan to send the letters out within the next few weeks.