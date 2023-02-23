SALTILLO – The city of Saltillo is looking into possible sources to finance a $2 million standalone fire station.
Mayor Copey Grantham said Lee County officials donated the land on which the new fire station would be build — located on the north end of the Turner Industrial Park, adjacent to Krystal — to the city. Now, he hopes to get state and federal money to pay for 75% of the cost of building the proposed 10,000-square-foot station itself.
Last week, Grantham and Fire Chief Mark Nowell traveled to Jackson to meet with their local delegation, Sen. Chad McMahan and Rep. Jerry Turner. The city is asking the Mississippi legislature for $1 million in funding.
“I’m going to (Washington) D.C. in October to ask Sen. Roger Wicker for another $750,000 in federal funding,” Grantham said. “That would mean the city’s part would be $250,000. And we’ve got to make the commitment to build a new fire station.”
Since the summer of 2001, the Saltillo Fire Department has been housed in a 58,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a furniture factory, along with city administration and courts, as well as the water, police and public works departments. That building is 50 years old and no longer suits the needs of the fire department.
Saltillo's rapid expansion in recent years has been a boon to the tax base but has left the city with some growing pains. Construction of bigger and taller buildings has also created a problem for those responsible for the city's fire safety.
“The state fire ratings bureau is in town this week, and they say we have exceeded our capacity and we need a ladder truck,” Grantham said. “And a ladder truck will not fit in the current bays that only have 12-foot tall doors.”
Three large double-bays will occupy roughly half of the proposed 10,000-square-foot fire station. Each bay will be able to accommodate two engines parked nose to tail. The design has doors on both ends of the bay to allow the fire engines to be driven into the bay, without having to back up.
The administrative area will include offices for the chief, deputy chief and shift captain. The living area will have five bedrooms, laundry and an exercise room.
“We need a station that not only represents our great city but accommodates all the needs of our firemen,” Grantham said. “Our first responders work 24-hour shifts. Not only do they work at the fire department, they cook and sleep there also. This basically is their living quarters.”
City officials have been looking for several years at moving the fire department to a more centralized location with easy and quick access to the main traffic arteries through the city of 5,000.
Interest in the first location as a commercial property drove the land prices up. So Grantham approached the Lee County Board of Supervisors and they offered the city the parcel of land on the north end of the Turner Industrial Park, next to Krystal.
“There is a stop light right there, and you have easy access to (highways) 145, 45 and 363, so they can get anywhere is the city quickly,” Grantham said. “Plus, you’re right there in the industrial park and not far from Ashley, the largest mattress facility in the state with 19 acres under roof.”
The Saltillo Fire Department is a hybrid, with a handful of full-time employees augmented by up to 30 volunteer firefighters. In recent years, the number of full-time employees has grown to six, which allows at least one firefighter to be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Fire Chief Mark Nowell said.
The department has held a Class 6 rating from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau since 2017. In order to drop to a Class 5 rating, one of the things the city would have to do is staff all three shifts with at least three firefighters.
