SALTILLO • Just two years after water rates jumped by more than 50%, Saltillo sewer rates will see another hike — this time, 17% — in a couple of months.
Mayor Copey Grantham blamed increasing costs for the latest price increase, which will raise the average sewer bill by more than $10 per month, from $30.30 to $41.
The mayor said the city has been forced to dip into reserve funds for the past 10 months to break even.
"We are not bringing in enough revenue to pay the bills," Grantham said. "Unfortunately we are going to have to raise the sewer rates. No one wanted to do this, but we have to pay our bills."
Tuesday night, aldermen voted 4-0 to raise the base rate for the first 2,000 gallons from $17.80 to $21. The price for each additional 1,000 gallons of sewer will go from $5 to $8. Alderman Scottie Clark was not present.
The new rates will not go into effect for 60 days, to give customers a little time to prepare. The increased rates will be reflected on the November bills, City Clerk Mary Parker said.
Alderman Brian Morgan said the increase, while needed, was kept as low as possible.
"We don't want to put any undue stress on the people," Morgan said. "This increase is the bare minimum for us to pay our bills."
Officials said the sewer system woes date back more than a decade — both at the wastewater treatment plant and with the sewer lines.
In 2008, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality put the city on notice that it was releasing too much copper into Sand Creek. The treatment plant was still not in compliance in 2018. By that point, the plant had been cited for releasing too much ammonia, nitrogen, zinc and copper at different times.
At one point, the flow meter didn't work, and the city exceeded the discharge limitations.
Grantham said the city was given until September 2019 to remedy the problems. When that didn't happened, the city started being fined in January 2020.
After joining the Sand Creek Regional Wastewater Authority and selling the treatment plant, the city no longer has the ability to make changes to cut costs at the treatment plant.
Another reason for increased costs at the treatment plant is stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration allowing unwanted water to get into the sewer lines.
"The city purchases 600,000 gallons of water every day, but we process 1.2 million gallons of sewer ever day," Grantham said. "Ideally, those numbers should be the same. We have a lot of rain water getting into the sewer lines. So we are paying to treat rain water."
The city has designated $100,000 to run cameras through the sewer lines to determine where the excess water is getting in and to repair the problems. By fixing the leaks, the city should be able to cut its sewer costs.