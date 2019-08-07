SALTILLO • Sonic Drive-In in Saltillo will be closed indefinitely while Atmos Energy crews and the Saltillo Fire Department work to locate a gas leak, according to Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey.
The Saltillo Police Department, Atmos Energy and the fire department responded to a gas leak reported earlier Wednesday.
As of 12:30 p.m., Atmos Energy and the fire department are still looking for the leak, which they believe is coming from one of Atmos Energy’s pieces of equipment. Atmos Energy had already cut off the gas for the business, and law enforcement determined there was no other threat and left the scene prior to 12:30 p.m.
Bailey said it is unknown at this time when the Sonic Drive-In will reopen.