SALTILLO • Saltillo will renew its effort to secure a tourism tax to improve the quality of life in the city of about 5,000 people.
Tuesday night, the Board of Alderman approved a resolution asking the state legislature to allow the north Lee County city to ask its voters again to approve a 2% tax on hotels and restaurant sales. Saltillo residents shot down the same idea three years ago.
"If it passes both sides of the legislature, we will have to do a great job of educating the public," said Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham. "When we start promoting, we'll need to point out where the money is going."
Under the wording of the proposed legislation, the money could be used for tourism, economic development, parks and recreation, and related purposes.
"That can be a myriad of things, including roads," said Alderman Bryan Morgan. "We could use it to capitalize on the work we are already doing for park and rec."
The tourism tax would apply to all restaurant and prepared food sales, as well as hotel rentals. While the city does not currently have any hotels, the added fees would apply to any future hotels. City officials say at least one hotel chain is currently considering building in Saltillo
Tourism taxes are collected monthly by the businesses and sent to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The state collects around 100 tourism taxes from municipalities throughout Mississippi and keeps 3% of the proceeds to defray administrative costs, then cuts a check to each city with a tourism tax on the 15th of the month.
Many cities across Northeast Mississippi have similar tourism taxes, ranging from 1% to 3%. Some have the tax on both prepared food and hotels. Others only have it on one or the other.
For Saltillo, the tax could bring in an extra $50,000 a year into the city. Grantham said similar taxes in Booneville and Baldwyn generate around $130,000 and $60,000 a year, respectively.
Saltillo first attempted to enact a tourism tax in 2018 when they petitioned the legislature to approve a local and private bill to authorize a referendum on the matter. Then-mayor Rex Smith said the idea "didn't get any traction" in the legislature and was not passed.
When the matter was brought back up the next year, the bill passed easily in the legislature. Saltillo voters, however, did not have the same level of enthusiasm. The referendum needed to be approved by at least 60% of the voters to pass; instead, it got less than 50% of the vote, failing 499-514.
That 2019 referendum had two major drawbacks — holding a separate election and lack of promotion.
The local and private bill approved three years ago by the legislature ordered the referendum to take place on the November general election day. The idea was to hold just one election to save the city money.
But that was a state election year and Saltillo residents vote in three different precincts in county elections. So the city had to hold a separate election on the same day. Some voters had to vote at one place, then travel to the Saltillo Community Center to vote again on the tourism tax.
City officials suspect many of them did not.
The other setback was that city officials never told the voters what the money would go for. The bill authorizing the referendum said the money would be spent on tourism or parks and recreation. The city administration at the time talked about holding public presentations to explain the tourism tax, present a list of possible projects and get input from residents. Those meetings never took place.