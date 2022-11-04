SALTILLO — Following a chance conversation, a Houlka man offered the city of Saltillo a couple of options on how he could place his caboose in downtown to benefit both himself and the city.
Trying to build on the city’s railroad heritage, City Manager Brian Grissom has been searching for a caboose for at least a decade with little success. One recent lead had him contacting someone in Columbus through the Main Street Association
“I was talking to Phillip Pannell about something else, and he mentioned he had a caboose,” Grissom said. “He had recently purchased it and needed to get it off the Nettleton property where it has been for decades.”
Pannell was not willing to sell the caboose to the city, but he did float a pair of options before the Board of Aldermen at their Tuesday night meeting.
In Option A, the city would lease Pannell a plot of land downtown. He would move the caboose and set it up as an Airbnb.
In Option B, Pannell would deliver the caboose to a planned downtown pocket park and lease the railroad car to the city for $450 a month.
If those ideas fail, Pannell will go with Option C, hauling the caboose to his family farm in Houlka.
“I already have the crane lined up and the truck lined up to move it,” Pannell said. “But there is a small window to move it before the winter rains come.”
For Option A, the city would offer Pannell a long-term lease for an empty 25x85-foot lot on the northwest corner of Mobile Street and Second Avenue. Pannell would convert the roughly 400-square-foot caboose into a space that includes a bedroom and living room. He would build a separate “depot” to house a kitchen and bathroom adjacent to the caboose, which would be on the tracks, to complete the railroad theme.
In the second option, the caboose could be used as the office of the Saltillo Main Street Association in a pocket park the organization hopes to develop in the green space across the street and up the hill from the police department.
Grissom said the first option would give downtown a visual reference and a photo opportunity. The second option would give the city more options on the use and appearance of the caboose. Grissom mentioned using vinyl wraps to change the color. The wraps would also help protect the 40-plus-year-old railroad car.
“I’m a salesman. I love to sell things,” Pannell said. “I can tell you I will make a lot more money with Option A.”
Grissom said a similar caboose Airbnb is booked solid for the next year.
The board of aldermen liked Pannell’s proposals but took no action on the caboose, saying they needed to resolve several legal issues before they can move forward.
The board said they should be able to vote on the plans at their Nov. 15 meeting.
