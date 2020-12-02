SALTILLO - Saltillo leaders cancelled the city's Christmas parade but replaced it with a new event to take the holiday spirit to the people. Santa will now tour the city's neighborhoods in Dec. 12.
In this age of coronavirus, officials did not want to have large crowds gathering in the small downtown area.
"We were worried about the health of our employees," said Mayor Rex Smith. "If one employee caught it and brought it to public works, the police department or the fire department, it could be devastating.
"Plus, we were not getting a lot of feedback from participants. With Tupelo canceling their parade, a lot of folks were not building floats. We normally have a nice parade and didn't feel it would be up to our standards."
So they cancelled the parade that is normally held the second Tuesday in December. Instead of Santa Claus bringing up the rear of the parade, everyone's favorite elf will go on a grand tour of the city spreading joy in the 2020 Saltillo Santa Cruise.
"We do want to do something, so we made contact with Santa," Smith said. "Instead of a parade, he will cruise the city and try to get to as many neighborhoods as possible that day."
On Saturday Dec. 12, the Saltillo police and fire departments will escort Santa Claus around town, starting at 9 a.m. Officials are currently hammering out a schedule and route to put Santa in front of as many children (of all ages) as possible. Traffic concerns and neighborhood layouts will prevent Santa from traveling on every street in town. But officials hope to construct a route where kids don't have to walk more than a block or two to see Santa cruise past.
While plans are still being worked out, Smith hopes to be able to utilize the city's social media accounts to provide updates on Santa's tour of the city.
"It would be nice if we could use Facebook to give people an idea of where Santa is and when he will be getting to their neighborhood," Smith said.