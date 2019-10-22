SALTILLO - Saltillo teen and Miss Guntown Teen USA contestant Ella Frances Parker will be among 28 contestants in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageant on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Horseshoe Hotel and Casino in Tunica.
Parker, 15, is a Saltillo High School student and the daughter of Kevin and Cindy Parker. She was a Teen in Action finalist and Walter J. Sutter Award winner at the Miss Outstanding Teen Pageant. Her sponsors include Mail Managers, Booneville General Dentistry, Nailthology and Aspire Wellness. Hobbies include tumbling, painting and pageant competitions.
People’s Choice Award 2020 voting is open until 9 a.m. Saturday. Voting is $1 per vote, and a portion of the proceeds will be for The Good Mother Project of Tunica. Voting is unlimited and the winner of People’s Choice Award gets a guaranteed spot in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA semifinals. Voting is available at missmississippi.com.
The winner of Miss Mississippi 2020 will represent Mississippi in the 2020 Miss USA pageant.