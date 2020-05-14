TUPELO - A Saltillo 17-year-old, charged as an adult with six felonies including jail escape and car theft, accepted a plea agreement and will spend the next 10 years in prison.
Teiryn Lee Nichols, of 117 Ivywood Cove, Saltillo, was facing up to 55 years in a state prison and more than $25,000 in fines for his actions during a month-long period when he was 15. Instead of the maximum penalty, he received suspended sentences on three charges. Two other charges were retired to the files.
According to Lee County Circuit Court documents reviewed by the Daily Journal, Nichols withdrew his not guilty pleas on May 7 and pleaded guilty to four felony charges.
On the charge of stealing a vehicle worth more than $5,000 but less than $25,000, Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced Nichols to 10 years in prison, followed by four years of house arrest and then one year of probation. He must also pay court costs of $2,086.50, a $2,000 fine and restitution of $1,200 to the District Attorney's Office and the Saltillo and Tupelo police departments.
He also entered guilty pleas to felony fleeing, a separate car theft and breaking and entering. For those he was given suspended sentences of 5, 5 and 7 years; respectively. If he fails to complete the house arrest or probation, he could be forced to serve those 17 years in prison.
It was not immediately clear when Nichols is scheduled to report to the Mississippi Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.
Nichols was just 15 when he was accused of breaking into a building on Aug. 17, 2018. That felony landed him inside the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center. He and three other teens escaped from the JDC around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, they overpowered the corrections officer and escaped through a fenced area that leads to the facility's classroom.
The escapees all ran south toward downtown Tupelo. Three of them were recaptured within the hour, less than a mile away from the jail. Nichols was stopped around 1:30 the following morning at a safety checkpoint driving a stolen Chevy Equinox.
Nichols was certified as an adult in December 2018 and booked into the Lee County Adult Jail on a $500,000 bond. He was indicted on the three current charges on March 26, 2019 and bonded out the same day.
In August 2019, defense attorneys tried to have the case remanded back to Lee County Youth Court but Funderburk denied that motion.
Tah H. Hudson was 17 at the time of the escape. He was certified as an adult a month later and initially charged with charged with two counts of burglary, felony taking of a motor vehicle and jail escape. He pleaded guilty Oct. 30, 2019 to two counts of burglary and stealing a car and was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison. He was transferred to Mississippi Department of Corrections custody in December 2019.
Charges against the other two escapees were handled in youth court.