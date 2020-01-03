TUPELO - A Saltillo teen, accused of breaking out of juvenile jail at 15, is set to go to trial as an adult next month.
According to Lee County Circuit Court documents reviewed by the Daily Journal, Teiryn Lee Nichols, 17, of 117 Ivywood Cove, Saltillo, is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 18 to face three felonies. He is charged with breaking and entering a building, stealing a motor vehicle and assaulting a detention officer.
Nichols was just 15 when he and three other teens escaped from the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2018. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, they overpowered the corrections officer and escaped through a fenced area that leads to the facility's classroom that was added in 2017.
The escapees all ran south toward downtown Tupelo. Three of them were recaptured within the hour less than a mile away from the jail. Nichols was stopped around 1:30 the following morning at a safety checkpoint driving a stolen Chevy Equinox.
Nichols was initially charged with jail escape, simple assault on an officer, felony eluding and car theft - all felonies - in connection with the events surrounding the escape. The escape and eluding charges were not included in the upcoming trial.
He is accused of breaking into a building on Aug. 17, 2018. This felony is the charge that landed Nichols inside the JDC. He is also charged with assaulting a jailer as part of the escape and later stealing a 2004 Chevy Equinox.
Nichols was certified as an adult in December 2018 and booked into the Lee County Adult Jail on a $500,000 bond. He was indicted on the three current charges on March 26, 2019 and bonded out the same day.
In August 2019, defense attorneys filed a motion in circuit court to have the case remanded back to Lee County Youth Court. Senior Justice Court Judge Paul Funderburk denied that motion.
Tah H. Hudson was 17 at the time of the escape. He was certified as an adult a month later and initially charged with charged with two counts of burglary, felony taking of a motor vehicle and jail escape. He pleaded guilty Oct. 30, 2019 to two counts of burglary and stealing a car and was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison. He was transferred to Mississippi Department of Corrections custody in December 2019.
Charges against the other two escapees were handled in youth court.