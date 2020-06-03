SALTILLO - The city of Saltillo will demolish three abandoned and derelict houses in the coming weeks.
The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to continue the legal condemnation process on the houses in the central portion of town. In all three instances, the condition of house deteriorated due to inaction of heirs after the death of the owner.
"We try to give (the owners) all the chances we can," said Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith. "All of these are on their second or third chance. We've had to mow the lots the last few years on several houses.
"The neighbors are always glad to see them go but they are not as happy at the costs to the city."
If the city was to go through the bidding process, it could cost around $3,000 per house to demolish and properly dispose of the debris. If the house contains asbestos, the price can skyrocket.
To limit the costs to the city and taxpayers, officials hope to use the public works department to demolish the house. That would give the city a better chance of recouping their costs. State law allows the city to place a lien on the property that must be paid when the parcel is sold.
The city has been mowing the yard at 234 North Third Avenue for five years. It is not up to code and Building and Zoning director Brian Grissom said the heirs don't want to step up and fix the house.
The second house is at 189 Old Saltillo Road, just south of Saltillo Elementary School. Grissom said this will be the third straight year for the city to mow the lot. The carport is falling in and Medicaid has a claim on the brick house now owned by 17 heirs.
The back porch has rotted off of 108 Scotland Drive, just off of Mobile Street coming into the downtown area. While in terrible shape, Grissom said there could still be some contents inside the structure.
"We'll mail out a notice to the heirs (of the houses) that there is anything in it they want to save, they need to go ahead and get it," Grissom said.
Smith said the city in making a concerted effort to clean up blighted properties within the city limits. Officials would much rather have the owners fix up the properties and keep them on the tax rolls. A $65,000 house will provide more property tax revenues than a $5,000 empty lot.
During the same board meeting, aldermen gave the owner of another Third Avenue house another two weeks to mow the yard, clean up rubbish and improve the outside of the house. Before that man can rent the house again, he will have to also bring the inside up to the city codes. The owner agreed to the stipulations to keep the house from being demolished.
"We still have several we are looking at," Smith said. "The ones we decided to mow this week, we'll have to go back and look at against later."