SALTILLO • While most people will be choosing who they prefer for governor, sheriff and circuit court judge, the residents of Saltillo will be deciding whether they want to pay a little more at restaurants.
In March, the state legislature passed a local and private bill to allow Saltillo voters to decide whether they want to add 2 percent sales tax to restaurant and hotel sales.
The referendum is being held at the same time as the Nov. 5 general election. Anyone wanting to vote absentee can do so at City Hall Friday during regular business hours or until noon on Saturday.
The money raised can only be spent on tourism and parks and recreation projects. Officials don’t have a specific number, but Mayor Rex Smith estimates the tax could bring in around $100,000 a year, based on a similar tax in Baldwyn.
“It’s what we consider a fair tax,” Smith said. “Unlike the federal government, we have to rely on taxes to run the city. Anything raised by the tourism tax will be spent on the city and it will free up money from the general fund.”
Among the possible projects already discussed is a walking/jogging trail to connect City Park with the W.K. Webb Sportsplex.
“Right now we are talking about extra things and maintaining things we already have,” Smith said. “If we don’t get (the tourism tax), then the money will eventually have to come out of the general fun which could mean an increase in ad valorem taxes, which we don’t want to do.
“It is a constant struggle for small towns to come up with revenue.”
Because the tax is on prepared food and hotel room rentals, at least some of it will be paid by people who do not live in Saltillo. Currently, anyone eating at a restaurant in Booneville, Corinth, Holly Springs, Houston, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Starkville, Tupelo and West Point already pay the 2 percent, probably without noticing it.
For every $10 spent on prepared food or drink, the city would receive nearly 20 cents from the tourism tax. The state keeps 3 percent as a handling fee. The regular 7 percent sales tax on the same $10 meal would generate the city just under 13 cents. The Mississippi Department of Revenue keeps the bulk of sales tax and only returns 18.5 percent of the money to the city.
The referendum includes hotel room rentals, even though Saltillo does not have a hotel, at this time. Smith said hotels were included to address the expected future of the city.
Since this is a special referendum, it must receive 60 percent of the vote in order to pass.
Election day confusion
Officials wanted to tie the referendum to the state general election to improve turnout and save money. In fact, it will likely cause confusion as Saltillo was forced to hold a separate election using hand-counted paper ballots.
During municipal elections, all Saltillo residents vote at the community center. During county elections, most Saltillo residents vote at the community center, but 238 people vote at Fellowship or Euclatubba. Those latter voters will have to also travel to the Saltillo Community Center to cast a second ballot.
If the measure passes, businesses will start collecting the tax Jan. 1, 2020. Businesses will collect the money with their regular sales tax and it will be sent to the state Department of Revenue.