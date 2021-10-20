SALTILLO • Saltillo hopes to use a low-interest loan to purchase a new fire engine to replace the 20-year-old model that is "on its last legs."
The city's board of alderman has approved the purchase of a Pierce Saber fire engine at the state contract price of $560,000. The semi-custom truck is schedule to be completed in late March.
The new engine will replace the existing Engine 1, which has struggled to meet the recertification minimums. In order to maintain its existing fire rating, the city is required to have two certified engines.
Fire Chief Mark Nowell said they are working hard to get Engine 1 to pass the tests to be recertified for another five years. The initial tests saw the pump fail to perform up to standards and the generator wouldn't work, so they could not run external lights at night fires.
"We got those fixed, but now it needs additional repairs to meet certification," Nowell said. "It is on its last legs."
The chief went through a fire equipment dealer and found a truck that fits the department's needs is already in production. Since it has not been painted, there is still a chance the city can have it painted to reflect the Saltillo High School colors.
The city currently has $84,000 in its fire engine fund — money that's earmarked for just such a high-cost but essential item — that could be used as a down payment. If the city can secure a Capital Improvement Revolving Loan through the Mississippi Development Authority, they can finance the remainder of the price over 10 years at 2% interest.
The city will use at least $20,000 a year from the annual fire insurance rebate money to pay for the truck. The remainder would come from the city's general fund, specifically from sales tax revenues.
Nowell said a couple of other funding sources could help pay for the new truck.
The city has already been approved for a $90,000 state fire grant. They just don't know when they will receive it. If the money comes in early enough, it could be added to the down payment to reduce the amount needed to be financed.
Nowell said once the existing truck's rear end is repaired, it should pass recertification and be able to serve another five years. Once the new truck arrives, the city can sell the older truck to another department and use the proceeds to pay of the loan.