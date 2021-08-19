SALTILLO • Saltillo will use $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan money to replace its aging water meters with modern self-reading meters and upgrade the water supply on the east side of town.
Purchasing and installing water meters that automatically read and transmit data to City Hall should cost about $800,000. The remainder of the stimulus money will be used to run an 8-inch water line to the east side of town.
As water meters get older, they become less efficient and begin to run slowly. That means the customer actually uses more water than the meter shows.
In 2019, the city pulled about a dozen meters randomly picked from across the city for testing. Engineer Dustin Dabbs said those meters showed a 10-12% loss. Officials believe older meters could be even slower — 15% or more. New meters should more accurately record the amount of water flowing to houses, increasing the city's water sales.
Saltillo currently sells around $1 million of water each year. If the meters are 15% off, that would generate and additional $150,000 in water sales over the course of a year. Over a 15-year period, that would be $2.25 million.
The new meters will also save the city money by not requiring an employee to physically travel to each customer's location to read the household's meter. The new meters will send out a signal that is sent electronically back to City Hall.
"It will cut out the human error and give us a lot more data," said Mayor Copey Grantham. "Right now, we can only tell a customer how much water they used in a month. We will be able to show how much they used each day with the new ones."
That's useful, he said, when trying to identify leaks.
"If someone suddenly starts using more than usual, the system will flag it and we can go check," he said. "That could be really helpful if someone has a leak. We can catch it before it gets out of hand."
With the current meters, someone might not notice a leak until they get an unusually high water bill. Even a single toilet running constantly can add up to hundreds of dollars of water a month.
Saltillo researched the same project two years ago under a funding program that would have allowed the city to borrow money and repay it with the revenue from additional water sales.
The federal stimulus money, which can be used for infrastructure improvements, will allow city officials to jump right in on the project without using city funds.
"With the ARP funds, we can do this without going into debt," Grantham said.
The next step is for Dabbs to determine how many of the city's roughly 3,000 meters need to be replaced. Anything older than five years old will have to be replaced. Some newer meters could be retrofitted with radio transmitters.
Dabbs told aldermen on Tuesday that he should have the design work done and the project ready to bid within six weeks. That would allow the city to approve bids in November to begin work in early 2022. He said the installation of the new meters could take from three to six months.
The remainder of the city's stimulus funds will allow officials to tackle an improvement project that has been on Saltillo's wish list for years: They will replace the 4-inch water line feeding east Saltillo with an 8-inch line. The larger line will increase both capacity and water pressure.
"Right now, everything is necked down to a 4-inch line and the pressure really drops once you cross the railroad," said Saltillo Public Works Director Dustin Hathcock.
There is no timeline for the water main project.