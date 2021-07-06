SALTILLO • In order to move forward with more transparency, Saltillo’s new mayor wants to back up.
Tuesday night, Copey Grantham asked the board of aldermen to return to two scheduled meetings per month. And, those meetings will be live-streamed.
“We are going to meet on the first and third Tuesdays,” Grantham said. “That way, the citizens will known when we are meeting and doing city business. And the department heads will know when they need to be here.”
Over the last two years, the city has done a good bit of business in called special meetings, outside of the regularly scheduled meetings. The board even approved an annexation proposal during a called special meeting in December 2020, which wasn’t attended by members of the media.
The new board wants to have fewer of these meetings. Maybe even none at all.
“The whole idea it to eliminate all the special meetings,” said alderman Scottie Clark.
As a further move to make sure residents are kept in the loop, Grantham followed through on a campaign promise to begin broadcasting the board meetings online.
The city broadcast the July 1 organizational board meeting on “The City of Saltillo” Facebook page.
After decades of holding two regularly scheduled meetings each month, aldermen switched to a single meeting per month in May 2019, on the recommendation of former Mayor Rex Smith. The argument was that the city did not have enough business to justify two board meetings.
“If we have the need for another (meeting in the same month), we can have a special called meeting,” Smith said at the time.
Since then, the city has had plenty of called special meetings – 78 of them since June 2019. That is an average of three special meetings a month over the last two years, including the half-dozen in June to select a new police chief.
The motion to go to a single meeting each month was passed unanimously with little or no discussion on May 7, 2019, during a meeting where Grantham was not present.
“If I would have been there, I would have voted against it,” Grantham said.