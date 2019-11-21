SALTILLO - The city of Saltillo will switch over from groundwater to surface water in 10 days.
In a letter sent out to all of its customers this week, the city said it will start providing surface water purchased from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District on Monday, Dec. 2.
The city voted more than 17 months ago to switch the entire city from a series of ground wells to water pumped out of the Tombigbee River and treated in Peppertown. The change was prompted by numerous complaints of dirty and smelly water. Delays and increased costs hampered the project from the start.
"We are hopeful that this change in water supply will greatly enhance the quality of water received by all of our customers," the letter reads.
The formal announcement to customers also details some potential problems residents might have.
The water district uses a different method of disinfection, using chloramine instead of the free chlorine currently used by the city. The change might affect people on dialysis or any water-based medical treatments at home, as well as customers with fish tanks.
Instead of water coming from several wells, the surface water will flow in from two connections along Highway 45 - near Omega Motion and Euclatubba Road. Because of that, some water will travel in the opposite direction than before. Officials warn that that could stir up sediment and scour deposits in the water lines. The city will flush the lines to minimize any problems.
There might be a temporary change in the color, odor, taste or texture of their water during the changeover. Some customers could also see an increase of water pressure after the switch.
During the switch and subsequent flushings, the system will not lose pressure. As a precaution, the city will pull water samples throughout the process and submit them to the State Department of Health for testing.