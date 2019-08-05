SALTILLO - The Saltillo Water Department is nearing its system capacity and struggling to cover its debt service, according to a new management audit.
The warts and all audit determined the best way to solve the city's well-documented problems with dirty water is purchase "river water" from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District.
Saltillo water customers will have a chance to sound off Thursday night during a public hearing hosted by Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
The main topic of the meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Community Center in Saltillo City Park will be the recently completed management audit of the department. The full report can be downloaded at the commission's website, psc.ms.gov.
The audit, ordered by Presley and paid for by Saltillo, was conducted by Jason Barrett of the Mississippi State University Extension Center for Government and Community Development. The audit looked at the system infrastructure (wells and water tanks) as well as the department's financial management.
The department's operating ratio - the capacity to generate revenue from normal operations to pay expenses - has steadily declined over the last few years. When depreciation was taken into account, the department lost nearly $60,000 in 2017, the last complete year to be used in the study.
The study also looked at the debt service coverage ratio - the ability to use operating revenue to pay off bonds and loans. The benchmark figure is 1.0, though most bonding companies prefer a 1.2 figure. In 2015, Saltillo held a more than respectable 1.42. That figure dropped to 0.99 the following year and continued to fall to a 0.72 figure in 2017.
Saltillo's cash reserves have also steadily decreased. Major bonding companies want a utility to have enough cash on hand to cover at least 285 days of operation in order to receive an "A" ratting. To get a "AA" rating, the utility needs cash on hand to go 418 days. Between 2015 and 2017, Saltillo's days of cash on hand dropped from 215 days to 179 days.
While the operating and debt service numbers have seen a steady decline and troubled the auditor, the short-term liquidity of the department remained good and steady. The current ratio, which gauges the utility's ability to meet obligations and bills, showed that "Saltillo is able to maintain sufficient unrestricted cash and cash equivalents over its current liabilities."
The audit noted that a rate increase approved by the Board of Aldermen in March will improve the department's finances.
The system's physical assets drew both good and bad marks. Water quality tests at the five wells and throughout the city showed chlorine and pH results "very typical of functioning and effective treatment plants."
When Saltillo took the west side of town off river water and put everyone on well water in late 2017, the system capacity surged to a current figure of 73.6 percent. The study showed just 220 new customers would push the city over the 80 percent threshold. If a district reaches 80 percent of its service capacity, the state Department of Health can force the utility to find an additional water source (new wells) or place a moratorium on new customers.
The study looked at two options for the city. The first would install expensive pressure filters at the wells to remove iron and other contaminants which could cloud the water or make it look dirty. The second option was to switch the system over to surface water, pumped out of the Tombigbee River and treated by NMRWSD in Peppertown. Switching to river water would also drop the system capacity to just 44.7 percent, ensuring enough capacity for years of growth.
The audit determined switching to river water would not only be more cost-effective, it would also improve the quality of water throughout the system. The switch should cost the average customer about $4 more a month on their water bill.
The city has the authority to raise the rates of 2,365 customers inside the city limits and within a mile of the city limits. But to raise the rates of the 167 customers who live more than a mile outside the city limits, the city must have the rates approved by the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
Those outside the one mile limit have not had a rate increase since 2007 and pay less than customers inside the city for average usage. If their rates were brought up to date with the other rates, those customers would see a monthly increase of about $10 for the average customer.