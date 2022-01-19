SALTILLO • The Saltillo Board of Aldermen has welcomed about 850 acres of land into the city and declared the bulk of it as space for future homes.
Even though a large portion of the newly annexed area is pastures or fields, city rules say any new land must be zoned R-1 residential. That means that land now used agriculturally, will have to pay taxes as if it was in a neighborhood, at least initially.
"Any annexed areas are required by our zoning ordinance to go in as R-1," said Saltillo city manager Brian Grissom. "But folks can still come back and ask for the agricultural zoning. It's most likely that some folks will come back and ask for that."
When approving the new zoning map to include the annexation approved by chancery court last fall, the board did make three exceptions. Grissom said three parcels were already occupied by existing businesses.
"The Dollar General, Kent's Catfish and Reeds Metals are already commercial businesses, so they should be zoned C-2 like the rest of the business corridor (along Highway 145)," Grissom said.
There has been no opposition by landowners to come into the city with the residential zoning. One large area on the west side of town is already looking at a different residential zoning designation.
"One area will immediately come to us with a site plan for a subdivision to rezone it as R-3," Grissom told the board Tuesday night.
The designation R-1 is for single family homes on large lots, at least one acre. Up to four single family homes can be places on an acre under R-3, where the minimum lot size is 10,000 square feet.
Saltillo has been looking at annexation for several years but the scope has steadily been pared down as residents and homeowners voiced opposition. Aldermen were looking at nine proposed areas covering around 1,460 acres in late 2020.
They removed a roughly 50-acre section between Highway 45 and Pull Tight Road before the annexation plan was first approved in December 2020. After the annexation plans were publicized, additional opposition came forward.
In July 2021, the board removed 466 acres on the east side of the city, including the south half of Lake Lamar Bruce. The 850-acre annexation approved by the court is more than 40% smaller than originally proposed.
With a population around 5,000, the annexation increased the city's size by 16% to 9.59 square miles.
This is Saltillo fourth annexation in the last 26 years. In 1995, the city took in 300 acres. It added another 500 acres in 1999. The most recent annexation was in 2005, when 237 acres west of town was brought into the city limits. That area became the Ole South Plantation subdivision.