TUPELO • The Salvation Army wants to raise donations for more than 1,000 children throughout the Lee, Union, Prentiss, and northern part of Monroe counties as part of this year’s Angel Tree program.
The annual Angel Tree went up Monday morning at the Mall at Barnes Crossing food court.
Captains Rob and Heather Dolby, commanding officers for the Salvation Army of Tupelo, just transferred to the area in June, but it hasn’t taken long for them to find out how neighborly Tupelo can be.
“It’s our great joy to really come alongside people at this really special time of year, and be sort of the middleman between a really generous Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi community and their neighbors who are in need,” said Captain Heather Dolby.
That generosity is needed this Christmas season. As of Monday, the Salvation Army already received over 600 applications, already matching last year’s distribution of 607 children, or 232 families. By Christmas, they expect to serve around 1,000 children, which is approximately 325 families.
“Sometimes people can be quite worried if the gifts are going to come,” Rob Dolby said. “Being in Tupelo, seeing all the people who are calling and reaching out on social media, we feel really good about how generous Tupelo is.”
Like last year, applications to be a part of the Angel Tree were filed online, which allowed the Salvation Army to expand to reach a greater number of people.
This year, Angel Tree registration has been extended for three weeks so that people can request gifts. Many applicants indicated this is their first time using the Angel Tree program. Applicants include grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, single dads, and families who live in intergenerational homes.
The organization realized, after the initial registration period, that there would be people who didn’t know they would need the help and end up in an emergency situation. They are working with local emergency responders, the Lee County youth court, and organizations such as the Talbot House to support those in need.
“We want to be able to continue to say yes right up until Christmas,” Dolby said.
Neighbor helping neighbor
Each tag on the Angel Tree represents a child from a family in need.
Tag information includes the child’s name, gender, age, need, wish, some favorite items, clothing type and any special concerns. Ideally, each child receives at least three items. However, Captain Heather Dolby said whatever people can do is a blessing. The program serves children 13 years old and younger, and children with special needs of any age.
This year’s program will also receive a boost from Madalyn’s Angels, a project of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary to ensure every angel receives something new to wear. The program is in honor of the late Madalyn Bails, a dedicated Women’s Auxiliary member whose passion was ensuring each child received clothing — new shoes, warm clothes for winter, coats, socks, underwear, or other necessities.
“It will really break your heart,” Captain Heather Dolby said.
The beauty of the Angel Tree program is that it represents neighbor helping neighbor, Dolby said. The Salvation Army has already witnessed others giving back. Groups have organized toy drives on behalf of the program, and they’ve already received calls from people wanting to help families with older children who are not in the Angel Tree program. Thanks to a group of ladies, they will be able to provide gifts for 20 teens.
Rob Dolby encourages any who feel led by God to care for someone in a unique way to contact them.
“We’re just blown away by how many people want to be back out there volunteering and helping in the community, and that gives us a lot of hope,” he said.
Donations will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Tupelo Furniture Market. To expand distribution access, there will be an additional, smaller distribution day at the Salvation Army Family Store in Amory from 10 a.m. until noon.
The goal for next year is to expand in all areas to make it easier to access the gifts. The Salvation Army welcomes partnerships with other nonprofits, agencies, organizations and corporations to expand their pickup areas and create a network.
“I’m really thankful that my family gets to be a part of that as the Salvation Army officers,” Heather Dolby said. “It’s just a ministry to us and a blessing.”