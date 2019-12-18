TUPELO - With approximately two weeks left to meet its fundraising goals, the Salvation Army of Tupelo is still short of its goal to raise a little less than $400,000 during the holiday season.
“We are very low on our fundraising budget,” Maj. Ray Morton said. “... It’s very important as we start to look into next year’s programming and figure out what kind of budget cuts we’ll have to make.”
Morton said they have currently raised $120,000, which is less than half the goal. This year’s goal is similar to last year’s fundraising goal. The amount raised last year was also under budget, but Morton said there was a steeper need this year and concerns they may have to make cuts if they do not raise the needed amount. Part of the challenges this year was a shorter fundraising period between Thanksgiving and the holiday season.
“It’s a shorter season, but the same need unfortunately ... This year, we’re headed for a much more difficult time over the upcoming year if we can’t get closer to meeting that goal,” Morton said.
Funds raised during the annual drive account for 40 percent of the annual budget, Morton said. The other 60 percent is raised mostly through grants, private donations and family stores.
Annual funds help run the soup kitchen, shelter, and all other programs such as case management, the food pantry and clothing through their family store. Currently, the shelter averages 25 to 30 people a night, and the soup kitchen is open twice a day everyday for both shelter residents and the public.
Potential cutback concerns include payroll costs, food supplies and staffing for non-volunteer positions such as in the kitchen and shelter. Certain positions cannot be volunteer because of regulations and necessary training. The budget also helps get basic necessities for the facility, and monetary donations help with basic necessities such as electricity and water.
“Everything (we do) ... is only possible through people’s donations of their money, their time, their items, their everything,” Morton said. “(My family has) only been in this community for the past six to seven months now, and it’s just amazing to see how much people are giving and care about what other people are going through. We want to say thank you this holiday season, especially for all the help that people are giving us."
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 706, Tupelo, in person at 527 Carnation Street, or at one of the kettle locations.