More than 200 families received gifts at the Salvation Army of Tupelo’s annual Angel Tree distribution day at Tupelo Furniture Marketing Building V on Thursday. Volunteers began distribution Thursday morning with a goal of giving an average of two to three gifts per child to more than 400 kids. Maj. Ray Morton of the Salvation Army of Tupelo said the goal of Angel Tree is to give parents as much dignity as they need, which is why children receive unwrapped presents so that parents know what their child will receive. Morton said volunteers have been shopping for gifts and working over the past month and that distribution day is only possible through volunteers.