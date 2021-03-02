TUPELO - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is kicking off its 23rd annual Empty Bowls Luncheon this week. Due to the pandemic, this year's event will not be in-person.
The nonprofit organization's community wide event will begin on Wednesday, March 3 and end on Friday, April 2.
Participants in this year's virtual luncheon will get to enjoy soups from different local restaurants and will also receive a hand-crafted bowl made by volunteers in the community.
Last year the Tupelo Salvation Army served close to 200,000 meals.
Tickets for the bowls cost $25. All proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army's feeding program.
To purchase a ticket, send a message to Tupelo Salvation Army's Facebook page, send an email to tupeloms@uss.salvationarmy.org or stop by their office located at 527 Carnation Street.