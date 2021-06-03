TUPELO • After two years in Tupelo, Majors Ray and Whitney Morton are moving on to their next appointment.
The Salvation Army of Tupelo corps officers will be making the move to Lexington, North Carolina, in the coming weeks. For the couple, it marks a return to their home state. It’s also a stone’s throw from where their relationship, both with each other and the Salvation Army, took off.
“It’s just been amazing to see the legacy of Tupelo’s compassion for those in need and also their desire to be a part of charitable service and donations,” Ray Morton said of their time in Tupelo.
This season represents changeover in more ways than one for the Mortons. Ray Morton is a fourth generation Salvation Army officer, with five generations as volunteers. Whitney Morton grew up volunteering with the Salvation Army and her mom serving as a charter member of the women's auxiliary.
But it was when Ray Morton took her to the Salvation Army on their second date that she became hooked. The two will celebrate 20 years as officers this month, during which they've served in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. With their children now grown up and in college, they're preparing the return to where it all started before they had children.
“During a time where everyone had to be so adaptable, those skills that we learned as being a part of this community, we’ll take as we transition and continue to be adaptable,” Whitney Morton said.
When the Mortons first moved to Tupelo the summer of 2019, they helped finish renovations to the Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge and food kitchen. Right away, they saw the community's support of the Salvation Army. Groups such as Jo's Cafe, churches and civic groups provided meals during those initial days to ensure there was no lapse in need.
Within a week of putting out the call, the couple had secured six weeks of assistance and lined up the distribution of over 1,000 meals. After a ribbon cutting for the Red Shield Lodge, the majors went straight into Mayor Jason Shelton’s Thanksgiving service, where they hosted their first Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal.
“Seeing thousands of meals go out from hundreds of volunteers driving, making food and working early and working late, it was just amazing to see, once again, another amazing community-sponsored event of people meeting a need through the Salvation Army and our connection to those in need,” Ray Morton said.
COVID-19 would shape a large portion of the Mortons’ time in Tupelo. When the pandemic began, the community stepped up to help people. The United Way of Northeast Mississippi and the CREATE Foundation raised and provided funds through the COVID-19 Support Fund, and the Salvation Army worked with the Tombigbee Electric Power Association and United Way agencies. The Salvation Army provided initial emergency items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and personal protective equipment (PPE). The agency was also granted funds from the COVID-19 Support Fund to provide direct assistance to individuals and families.
Despite the unique challenges during her time in the city, Whitney Morton said Tupelo will always hold a special place in her heart. The Mortons were able to work with incredible people throughout the community. They faced their hardships together.
“I’m reminded of working one day to help a single mom be able to stay in the house she was renting, and I worked with three other agencies so that we could come up with what was needed for that,” Whitney Morton said. “All of those special memories are those coming together moments where we were with each other.”
The Mortons will be succeeded by Captains Rob and Heather Dolby, who have served in full-time ministry for 20 years as soldiers, sergeants, and officers of The Salvation Army in both the U.S. and abroad. The Dolbys will be transitioning from serving the past two years at the Salvation Army’s territorial headquarters in Atlanta, where they served as territorial mission specialists. The two will be in Tupelo in July.
The Mortons’ advice for the next corps officers is to not be afraid to ask for what they need and to lean on the supportive nature of Tupelo.
“We believe that this is the best thing for Tupelo, it’s the best thing for the Dolbys, it’s the best thing for Lexington and it’s the best for the Mortons,” Ray Morton said. “As difficult as it is to say goodbye and do new hellos and meet new people, we believe that there’s a greater plan that God has for all those involved, and it’s just exciting to think that we’re all part of that plan.”
Whitney and Ray Morton look forward to seeing the Salvation Army reopen its doors in the coming weeks to serve meals to those in need. For the couple, it will be a welcome return to the normalcy of longstanding traditions for the Salvation Army of Tupelo, and a proper sendoff to the couple.
“I don’t know that we have the words enough to say thank you for all the lessons that we’ve learned and the support that’s been given to us while we’ve been here,” Whitney Morton said. “For us, Tupelo has really become emblematic of what it means to be a real community.”