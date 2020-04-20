TUPELO - The Salvation Army will be taking part in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday.
The national fundraising drive “puts the power of giving into the hands of Americans who are anxious to help neighbors and strangers alike who struggle with the economic and health impacts of the new coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to a press release from Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division.
Nonprofits like the Salvation Army are experiencing a steep decrease in funding due to event cancellations or donors having to focus their attention to personal concerns, the release said. The Salvation Army is also seeing an increased need for their services as the number of new people being served grows each day.
“Regardless of the pandemic, the needs of our neighbors have not gone away. Funding is urgently needed to continue providing shelter, food, and social services to our community,” the release said.
Donations can be made to The Salvation Army's #GiveFromHomeDay campaign at https://give.salvationarmyalm.org/givefromhome.