TUPELO • The Salvation Army of Tupelo encourages the community to reach out for assistance with rent and utility payments.
Funds are provided by the COVID-19 Support Fund, a collaboration between the CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
There is a gap in social service requests at a time where the Salvation Army usually receives a surge of calls for help, according to a press release.
The release notes that many people may have postponed payments due to evictions and utilities moratoriums. The moratoriums paused evictions and utilities shut offs due to inability to pay, but fees were still collected during that time. According to the press release, payments for compounded late fees and reconnect fees cannot be assisted.
The Salvation Army recognizes that families may have to make difficult decisions between necessities such as groceries and paying bills, but encourages families to reach out for assistance so they can avoid falling behind on payments.
“We have an incredible community that wants to help each other in many ways. We are so thankful to be a part of this sharing and want to encourage folks to stay current on their bills,” Tupelo Corps Officer Major Whitney Morton said in a press release.
Clients can reach out to the Salvation Army of Tupelo by phone at 662-842-9222, by email at tupeloms@uss.salvationarmy.org, or via Facebook.com/SATupelo.