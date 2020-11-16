Tupelo • The Salvation Army is relying more than ever on the community’s generosity to help grant the Christmas wishes of approximately 650 children this holiday season.
Despite challenges, Major Whitney Morton, corps officer for the Tupelo Salvation Army, is confident it can be done. There are 250 families represented in this year’s Angel Tree program, and she believes every one of them will get the help they need.
“This community always steps up to stand in for those families, whether it’s five or 400,” Morton said. “It’s sort of like the Feeding of the 5,000 in the Bible. We might have a little bit, but it goes a long way.”
The annual Angel Tree went up in the Mall at Barnes Crossing food court Monday, where it will remain standing until Dec. 11. Its branches have been decorated with the wishes of area children and a few teens. Each wish is tied with a purple string to represent royalty, which Morton said was intentional to remind children they matter, are loved and can have their special day.
Before she could finish setting up the tree, Morton had already received a donation to give to families. That was a first for her.
This year, the Angel Tree program has seen an increase of mostly new families. According to Morton, many of this year’s participating families have been put into financial binds because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic ripples. A few families lost their homes to fire or were displaced by hurricanes on the Gulf Coast.
“All of those things spell greater need in our community,” Morton said. “This year, the big thing is making sure that we’re able to provide for each of the families and each of the children that’s on our Christmas list on our Angel Tree because this is going to be the only Christmas most of those families have.”
This is a big challenge for the program, but Morton said families are already being adopted, even this early on.
Angel Tree families applied online rather than in person this year. The application period lasted six weeks — from Sept. 7 until Oct. 16 — rather than its typical four.
While the move to an online application process was largely out of consideration for COVID-19 safety precautions, Morton is hopeful the change also allowed families who might not have otherwise been able to apply for the program to do so. Families could submit their applications at any time rather than during Salvation Army business hours and didn’t have to arrange a ride or time off to come fill out applications.
Salvation Army workers also completed applications via phone for families who weren’t able to apply online.
For those unfamiliar with the program, each tag dangling from a branch of the Angel Tree features the name, gender, age, need, wish, some favorite items, clothing types and sizes, and a special note of the featured child. Adopters are asked to provide two gifts and an outfit, with a suggested budget of $75 to $100. The Salvation Army also welcomes canned food donations.
The Salvation Army is offering a few different ways to donate this year. Adopters can either pick up a tag in person or adopt a child online. Donations can be dropped off unwrapped either at the Angel Tree station at the Mall at Barnes Crossing food court when it is staffed or at the Salvation Army’s social service office on Carnation Street.
Donations will be distributed on Dec. 15 at the Tupelo Furniture Market. For safety and social distancing, distribution will be drive-through style, with the goal to finish distribution by 5 p.m. that day.
“We’ll be packing things up and heading back over and making sure everything is in the right place with the right child, double-checking our list. If Santa checks his twice, we check ours a 100 times,” Morton said with a laugh.
This year, participating angels’ biggest needs are new shoes, but requests can vary. One young girl said her wish was simply a Christmas DVD, hot cocoa and to snuggle with her grandma.
Morton said it’s important for people to realize when they pull a tag off of the Angel Tree, they’re helping give a child a magical, memorable Christmas during a year when they might really need one.
“Memories are the most incredible gift because nobody can take that away from you,” Morton said. “That doesn’t change with economic times, it doesn’t change due to the pandemic. When we can help create those memories, what an incredible gift that is to our community.”