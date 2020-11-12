TUPELO • The Salvation Army Tupelo will begin its annual Red Kettle Campaign a little earlier this year, and they’re launching digital efforts to help reach their annual goal.
While bell ringers and the Salvation Army’s traditional red kettles will still be posted outside of retail stores starting Nov. 21, the nonprofit organization will expand its signature fundraising program to include an online kettle drive in an effort to reach its goals amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“We’re really trying to diversify a little bit more to hopefully still reach that 100,000 goal,” said Major Ray Morton, the Salvation Army Tupelo Corps Officer.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraising campaign. This year’s goal is $100,000, the same amount the nonprofit organization raised last year. The money is used to provide assistance to 3,142 people in the Tupelo area.
Last year, The Salvation Army served 21,302 meals, provided 11,409 nights of shelter, gave toys to children, provided services for young and old, and offered a variety of other social service programs throughout the year to people in need, according to a Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division press release. The organization feeds over 100 people a day through their daily meals and provides shelter to at least 35 people a day.
The pandemic has created additional challenges for the people the Salvation Army helps, Morton said, and made their work as important as ever.
“We’ve seen a massive increase in people that have needed help with utilities, rent assistance,” Morton said.
The pandemic has also hindered people’s ability to obtain shelter. One example is it being difficult for people to get IDs through government offices, as the process has slowed down.
“Just about everything that normally had been happening for assistance is slower because of COVID,” Morton said. “It just puts people’s need for a longer period of time, and we’ve seen that obviously impacting our expenses as well.”
To help meet the donation goal, the Salvation Army is offering three different options. Online donations can be given at TupeloKettle.org, and the Salvation Army will include a Facebook fundraiser to allow people to challenge friends to donate as well. Donations can also be given at the register during checkout at local retailers such as all Tupelo Walmart locations and Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, with some retailers allowing donations to be completed on online orders. The checkout campaign will continue until the end of December.
“The safest thing is online donation, or mailing in a donation,” Mortan said. “That way, no one has to have any real interaction. But after that, it would be kettles, which is part of that round up program as well. Anytime you’re shopping at Walmart or online at Walmart, that’s a great way to still contribute without worrying about kettle interactions.”
Morton said while red kettles will be posted outside of stores as usual, their numbers will be decreased due to uncertainty about recruiting volunteers to ring bells.
The physical campaign continues until Dec. 24. All donations will remain local, Morton said, and help people in need throughout the Tupelo area.
“It’s directly making an impact in people’s lives,” Morton said. “As difficult as this has been for everybody, let’s just not forget those who are less fortunate.”