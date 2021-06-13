TUPELO • The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosted a campaign launch party on Saturday to honor and remember the life of a dedicated volunteer.
The Madalyn’s Angel campaign kicked off Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Madalyn Bails, who died in January after battling complications related to COVID-19.
To continue Bails’ legacy, volunteers with the nonprofit organization, including members of Bails’ family, created the campaign as a way to raise money to ensure every child registered in the Angel Tree program receives clothing.
During the 2020 holiday season, Bails spent countless hours doing volunteer work for the Angel Tree program. It was one of her longtime passions, and her family felt the best way to honor her legacy was to raise funds for it.
The launch party, held on what would have been Bails’ 22nd birthday, took place at Salvation Army’s Carnation Street location in Tupelo. People in the community stopped by to pay tribute by way of enjoying cake donuts and purchasing a yard angel.
The metal yard angels are being sold for $75 each. Proceeds from each purchase will be used to purchase outfits, including shoes, for children in the Angel Tree program.
Major Whitney Morton said Bails was loved by so many people and a volunteer always dedicated to serving her community.
“I’m so thankful I got to know her,” Morton said. “My daughter loved working with her this past Christmas. They got to volunteer a lot together. It’s awesome to see generations working together. That is quite the testimony to your love for your community and to your love for God.”
Bails’ grandmother, Shirley Freeman, said she enjoyed doing work for Angel Tree, and it meant so much to her to see kids having clothes for the program.
“She knew everything it was about the Angel Tree Program,” Freeman said. “She was so involved in it and would often help me out with a lot of things. She just loved to see others smile.
“She never wanted a lot of praising for what she did, she just enjoyed and loved giving to others,” she said.
The Saturday event concluded with the releasing of butterflies and balloons in honor of Bails’ life.