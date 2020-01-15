TUPELO - A $25,000 donation from BancorpSouth Bank that helped fund the Salvation Army’s new homeless shelter will be recognized with a check presentation at 11 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army at 527 Carnation St., according to a press release from the Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division.
The donation is part of the Hope and a Future Campaign by the Salvation Army, which allowed the organization to renovate its existing facility, including the chapel, classrooms, kitchen and gymnasium. It also helped with building a new Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge, which opened in Oct. 2019 and has wings for men, women and families.
In a press release, Major Ray Morton, the Salvation Army’s corps officer, said the donation helped provide a safe place for their clients.
“With the help of BancorpSouth and this incredible community, The Salvation Army can open wide the doors of the Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge and ... welcome home people who have been displaced by various hardships and struggles,” Morton said. “We are incredibly grateful for their gift that helps not only build walls and roofs but safe havens and futures for all who enter.”
The $25,000 donation joins a previous donation of $100,000, making BancorpSouth’s total donation to the Hope and a Future Campaign $125,000.
“Our gift has helped with The Salvation Army’s ability to provide a warm and safe environment for people living on the streets,” said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins in a press release. “We’re pleased to support the extraordinary work that the organization does in this area.”