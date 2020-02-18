TUPELO - The Salvation Army Tupelo location provided 115,836 meals in 2019 and was part of 1,052,770 meals provided throughout Mississippi locations to fight food insecurity and hunger, according to a press release from the Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi.
“We are painfully aware that Mississippi is the most food-insecure state,” said Mayor Whitney Morton, Tupelo Corps officer, in a press release.
Tupelo’s daily feeding program serves 75 to 100 people at lunch and approximately 50 people at dinner. A local church serves a hot breakfast each weekday so that all meals are covered in the Tupelo area, the press release said, and all meals are available to any community member free of charge.
Aside from meals, the Tupelo location also provided groceries for 664 individuals and delivered 4,343 meals to homes thanks to community donations and volunteers. Additonally, Stone Soup Ministry partners make and serve Saturday lunches in Tupelo each weekend for the last eight years, the release said.
The Tupelo locations’s ability to provide more than 115,000 meals came despite not having access to its kitchen during the summer due to the canteen breaking down and needing repairs, the release said. Nearby churches, civic groups, food trucks and partner agencies prepared meals off-site and brought them to the Salvation Army’s parking lot to ensure meals could still be provided.
“It was incredible to see the community in action and the church being the church in the fullest sense,” Morton said in the press release.