SALTILLO • Saltillo leaders may have cancelled the city's Christmas parade this year, but they’ve replaced it with a new event to take the holiday spirit to the people.
Instead of bringing up the rear of the parade, everyone's favorite elf will go on a grand tour of the city spreading joy in the 2020 Saltillo Santa Cruise. Santa Claus himself will now tour the city's neighborhoods on Dec. 12. Members of the Saltillo police and fire departments will escort Jolly Old Saint Nick around town starting at 9 a.m. Officials are currently hammering out a schedule and route to put Santa in front of as many children (of all ages) as possible.
"We do want to do something, so we made contact with Santa," said Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith. "Instead of a parade, he will cruise the city and try to get to as many neighborhoods as possible that day."
Traffic concerns and neighborhood layouts will prevent Santa from traveling on every street in town, but officials hope to construct a route where kids don't have to walk more than a block or two to see Santa cruise past.
City officials said they believe this is a good way to keep the Christmas spirit alive in the age of coronavirus. Officials said they did not want to have large crowds gathering in the small downtown area for the city’s traditional parade.
"We were worried about the health of our employees," Smith said. "If one employee caught it and brought it to public works, the police department or the fire department, it could be devastating.
"Plus, we were not getting a lot of feedback from participants. With Tupelo canceling their parade, a lot of folks were not building floats,” the mayor added. “We normally have a nice parade and didn't feel it would be up to our standards."
While plans are still being worked out, Smith hopes to utilize the city's social media accounts to provide updates on Santa's tour of the city.
"It would be nice if we could use Facebook to give people an idea of where Santa is and when he will be getting to their neighborhood," he said.