TUPELO • Downtown Tupelo will be filled with law enforcement vehicles, police officers, runners and walkers Saturday morning as the fifth Blessed Are the Peacemakers 5K takes over Fairpark.
Organizer Kim Rushing said nearly 400 people have already registered for the annual 5K run. Online registration ends at noon Thursday but people will still be able to register the day of the race for $35, starting at 6 a.m. Folks who registered early got T-shirts. Raceday registration might include shirts, depending on the size.
“We still have several shirts,” Rushing said. “They should get one Saturday, but it is not guaranteed.”
The race follows a relatively flat course, starting in downtown Tupelo in front of City Hall. The opening ceremony and processional will begin at 7:30 a.m. The race will start 30 minutes later. The children’s fun run will be held at 9 a.m.
The run, which raises money to buy bullet-resistant vests for officers, was started in 20014 by The Wives of Warriors support group as a way to purchase body armor for officers who would otherwise have to do without or wear out of date vests.
“What began as a small dream of two police wives in December 2013 has grown to 270-plus members,” Rushing said.
Over the last four years, the run has raised enough money to purchase 117 vests for law enforcement agencies that could not afford them. The vests are presented in memory of Master Sgt. John Collum and Sgt. Gale Stauffer.
Collum, an Itawamba County game warden, was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle May 9, 2014, while checking out a prowler call.
Stauffer and fellow Tupelo police officer Joseph Maher were responding to a bank robbery on Dec. 23, 2013. Both men were shot by the robbery suspect. Stauffer died. Maher, who was severely injured and later retired from the force, has participated in all four Blessed Are the Peacemakers runs.