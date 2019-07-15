HICKORY FLAT • Chase Lowry, a softball and volleyball coach at the Hickory Flat Attendance Center, was charged with drunken driving Saturday night in connection with a three-vehicle collision on Highway 30 outside Oxford, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Speaking Monday, an MHP spokesperson confirmed Lowry’s arrest on aggravated DUI charges. After the Saturday collision, one person was transported by air for medical treatment but no update was available Monday on this person’s condition.
Lowry, 29, had been an assistant coach at Hickory Flat during the last school year, and was named head softball and volleyball coach ahead of the coming year.
Benton County Superintendent of Education Steve Bostick told the Southern Advocate on Monday afternoon he’d just learned of Lowry’s arrest.
“I hate that it happened,” Bostick said. “He was a bus driver and won’t be driving the bus anymore. There will be disciplinary actions.”