Here's a list of local K-12 schools that will be closed on Wednesday, March 17, due to the threat of severe weather:

Amory School District - Closed, learning virtually

Baldwyn School District - Closed

Booneville School District - Closed, no virtual learning

Chickasaw County School District - Closed, distance learning day

Houston School District - Closed, distance learning day

Itawamba County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually

Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tupelo Public School District - Closed

Union County School District - Closed

