Here's a list of local K-12 schools that will be closed on Wednesday, March 17, due to the threat of severe weather:
Amory School District - Closed, learning virtually
Baldwyn School District - Closed
Booneville School District - Closed, no virtual learning
Chickasaw County School District - Closed, distance learning day
Houston School District - Closed, distance learning day
Itawamba County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually
Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tupelo Public School District - Closed
Union County School District - Closed