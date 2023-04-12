School menus for April 17-21 Apr 12, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Union County Schools breakfastMonday, April 17Breakfast BagelApple FrudelAssorted CerealFruit of DayJuice/Milk VarietyTuesday, April 18French Toast StickDonutsAssorted CerealFruit of DayJuice/Milk VarietyWednesday, April 19Sausage BiscuitBreakfast BreadsAssorted CerealFruit of DayJuice/Milk VarietyThursday, April 20Pancake on a StickMini Cinni/RollAssorted CerealApplesauceJuice/Milk VarietyFriday, April 21Biscuit and GravyDonutsAssorted CerealFresh FruitJuice/Milk VarietyUnion County Schools lunchMonday, April 17SpaghettiSteak FingersTossed SaladEnglish PeasGarlic BreadFruitJuice/MilkTuesday, April 18Rib Patty SandwichHot DogBaby Carrots w/DipCreamy ColeslawFruitJuice/MilkWednesday, April 19Manager’s ChoiceThursday, April 20Chicken NuggetsBaked HamCream Potatoes w/GravyGreen BeansFruitJuice/MilkFriday, April 21CheeseburgerChicken PhillyPotato WedgesBaked BeansFruitJuice/MilkNew Albany Middle School and High School lunchMonday, April 17Meatball HoagieCheeseburgerSpicy FriesItalian CarrotsSliced PeachesFruit CupFruit JuiceMilkAssorted PuddingTuesday, April 18Hamburger SteakCornbreadHam and Cheese w/ChipsChef SaladTurnip GreensYam PattyFresh AppleStrawberry CupFruit JuiceMilkSugar CookieWednesday, April 19BBQ Pulled Pork BunHam and Cheese w/ChipsChef SaladColeslawBaked BeansFresh BananaFruit CupFruit JuiceMilkRice Krispie TreatThursday, April 20Chicken-N-WafflesHam and Cheese w/ChipsChef SaladMashed Potatoes GravyGreen BeansFresh OrangeStrawberry CupFruit JuiceMilkPuddingSyrupFriday, April 21Mexican PizzaHam and Cheese w/ChipsParfaitWhole Kernel CornMixed VegChilled Peach SlicesPear CupFruit JuiceMilkFrozen Fruit Cup Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Restaurant Industry Fruit Growing Agriculture Recommended for you