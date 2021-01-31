Two weeks ago the United States ushered a new administration into the White House. A lot of pieces have moved on the chess board of American politics. We have changed the White House from Republicans to Democrats. The Senate has moved into complete equilibrium, 50/50, with the tiebreaker being the new Vice President. Minority leaders have become majority leaders and vice versa. And all of this by the smallest of margins.
Almost half of the country wanted a different outcome. Just more than half wanted what they got. And now I am supposed to tell you what that means for your investments. It is important to remember that this is not a column on politics, it’s a column on investments. I do have my own particular opinions on politics, but I do my best to leave them at the door when I write this column.
A good friend of mine is a political analyst. He said that one of the big changes in politics over the past 15 years is that what used to be thought of as the fringe of each party has grown. He thinks it has grown from 10% to about 30% on each side. That leaves far less people in the middle. The middle ground is important in that middle ground Democrats will be less euphoric about the win and will want to see some conservative values in the new government. Middle ground Republicans will be willing to give the new administration a chance to implement their policies before condemning them. Then you have the forty-five million or so Democrats that think everything is going to be great and forty-five million or so Republicans that think everything is going to Hell in a hand basket.
So, what does all of this mean for the markets? I will dig into some of the long-term effects in future columns but for now let’s look at the here and now. The short-term fluctuations in the markets are based on investor emotions, not economic data. Investor emotions seem to be pretty much split down the middle. What happens when half the people fear something and half the people are overjoyed? Not much! The pressures on each side will tend to cancel each other and markets will continue their course.
After a horrible first quarter of 2020 for equities, the balance of the year had been very good, even in the midst of a global pandemic and economic shutdowns. It is important to remember that market returns don’t reflect individual situations. Market returns take into account all of the businesses that have profited from the “New Normal” such as Facebook, Instagram, You Tube, Zoom, BlueJeans, Amazon, etc. And they take into account those who have suffered miserably such as brick and mortar retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, etc. There are winners and losers in every market cycle. The markets simply reflect the winners and losers as a whole.
So, we must look at the markets for what they are, a reflection of what is to come. We can certainly expect the equity markets to drop. They drop all the time. About 30% of the time on average. We see a 10% drop or more about every 18 months and a 20% or more drop about every four years. It’s pretty common and should be expected just as you should expect the opposite. Equity markets should rise about 70% of the time. But the other thing you should expect in a free market system is resilience. In the past 125 years we have seen our country move from an agricultural based economy to industrial to service to technology and through it all equities have shown an average return between 9%-10% a year.
The moral of this story is, “Don’t let your politics get in the way of your investments.” Don’t let your political strategy guide your investment strategy. Be careful out there.