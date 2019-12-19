OXFORD - A Union County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday evening home invasion that included a brawl and left several injured, including person with a gunshot to the chest.
The victims said three or four individuals forced their way into the house on Chickasaw Road Dec. 16 around 8:30 p.m. and began demanding money from the people inside. The people inside the house did not comply, words were exchanged and a fight ensued. During the altercation, multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.
Witnesses pointed out one of the attackers at the scene and Jalen Foote, 20, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was arrested. and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. The next day, investigators tied Joshua Woods, 21, of New Albany, to the crime. He was taken into custody Wednesday by New Albany police.
Both men are charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. During their initial appearances, bond was set at $250,000 apiece.
Oxford police say it is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.
The shooting victim suffered a critical gunshot wound to the chest area. The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and remains and is listed in stable condition.