WALNUT • Only two days after a Texas boy who disappeared from the Summit’s View Ranch for Boys in Alcorn County and went missing for over a week was found alive, a second boy disappeared from the facility Tuesday but was found the same day.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell told the Daily Journal that a 16-year old ran away from Summit’s View about noon on Tuesday, and was soon located.
According to Caldwell, the boy was then turned over to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
Nathan Covarrubias, 14, disappeared from the therapeutic facility for boys on Friday, May 29 and was found Sunday on a family farm in Tennessee.
Summit’s View opened in rural Alcorn County near Walnut and is a non-profit offering faith-based treatment for boys 18 and under.
Within recent weeks, CPS opened an inquiry into the facility and conducted interviews there, according to Summit’s View attorney Tony Farese and emails obtained by the Daily Journal.
Speaking on behalf of the facility last week, Farese denied any wrongdoing and said Summit’s View has fully cooperated with authorities, including CPS.