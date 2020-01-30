HOLLY SPRINGS - A second state prisoner held in a private Marshall County facility has died within five days. Foul play is not suspected in either death.
Officials said Nora Ducksworth, 52, died around lunchtime Thursday, Jan. 30. He was pronounced dead at the Marshall County Correctional Facility. Prison officials say he died of natural causes.
Ducksworth was serving two life sentences for murder and armed robbery. He was convicted in Jones County in 1993.
On Jan. 25, officials found Jermaine Tyler unresponsive in his housing unit. Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the body was cold to the touch.
The bodies of both men were sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for autopsy. Under state law, anytime someone dies while in custody of law enforcement, an autopsy must be performed.