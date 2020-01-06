JACKSON • Within hours of a $5,000 reward being offered, the second escapee from the state penitentiary was captured.
WMC television reported that Dillion Dewayne Williams was apprehended Monday afternoon in Fayette County, Tennessee, When he was arrested in 2010 for burglary and aggravated assault, he listed a Rossville, Tennessee address.
Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was arrested about two hours later.
David Lee May and Williams escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Friday, Jan. 3 and stole a pickup. Officials said the two were discovered missing during an “emergency count" about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. May was taken into custody early Sunday morning. The 2011 GMC pickup used in the escape has also been recovered and is being processed by the MBI Crime Scene Unit.
Williams, 27, was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary in 2010.
Williams was only 17 when he was arrested and charged with beating and robbing a 91-year-old woman in her home near Mt. Pleasant in January 2010. The woman suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, during the 9:30 a.m. attack.
Williams and his brother were quickly identified as suspects in the attack. Williams lived in Rossville, Tennessee (about 6 miles north of the state line) but was arrested three days later at H.W. Byers High School, where he was enrolled as a student. The second suspect, Maquel Morris, 21, was arrested the same day in Memphis, Tennessee.
Williams pleaded guilty in Marshall County Circuit Court in November 2010 and was sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault and 25 years for burglary. Williams initially implicated his brother during his plea, but was uncooperative when Morris went to trial. The brother was acquitted after a three-day trial in mid-November 2010.