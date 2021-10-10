Motorists pass one of several closed ramp accesses to the Natchez Trace in Tupelo in Septembery. While that 6-mile section of the road has reopened, a second section from McCullough Boulevard to the parkway headquarters will close this week through the end of the year.
TUPELO – One section of the Natchez Trace Parkway around Tupelo reopened over the weekend. But a second section will close this week and likely be closed for three months.
On Saturday, officials reopened a 6-miles section of the parkway from new Highway 6 to McCullough Boulevard. That section had been closed since July 19 for milling, overlaying and shoulder work.
While the road is now open, not all parkway features on that stretch are accessible to the public. The Chickasaw Village site and National Scenic trail are scheduled to open later next week.
The second phase of the project will begin the week of Oct. 11 resulting in a detour from McCullough Boulevard (milepost 262) north past the parkway headquarters to Highway 145 (milepost 2666).
Just like with the previous closure, the parkway will be closed to not only vehicles but also bicycles and pedestrians.
The bike-only campground at milepost 266 and all trail accesses through the detour are included in the closure. The Parkway Visitor Center at milepost 266 and Northern trail head of the Blackland Prairie section of Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail will remain open, although neither can be accessed directly from the Parkway. The visitor center can still be accessed via Highway 145.
The detour around this closed section will send motorists onto McCullough Boulevard and then north on either US Highway 45 or Highway 145 (North Gloster Street). Since the construction project could take until the first of the year to complete, depending on the weather, the detouring traffic will likely encounter Christmas shopping traffic in and around The Mall at Barnes Crossing.