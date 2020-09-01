TUPELO • The second person involved in the June theft of a Lee County deputy’s gun from an unmarked car has been arrested.
According to the Lee County Jail’s docket book, Juan Garza, 18, of 4264 Butler Road, Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department Monday evening. He was booked into the jail at 9:39 p.m., charged with burglary of an automobile.
Garza was still being interviewed by Lee County investigators Tuesday afternoon and had not had an initial court appearance on the burglary charge.
The case began in the early morning hours of Friday, June 5 when Saltillo police were called to a neighborhood for a suspicious person. Officers found three individuals going through an unmarked Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked on the side of the road outside a deputy’s home.
The police contacted the deputy and the officers started a foot chase for the suspects. One of the three was captured without incident and he was in possession of the deputy’s stolen firearm.
Tedarrian Fields, 19, of 508 Lumpkin Avenue, Tupelo, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail around 3:30 a.m. the same day morning on the felony charge of burglary of an auto. He was later released from jail on a $25,000 bond. After the case is presented to the grand jury, Fields will likely also face charges for the stolen gun.
The second suspect, Garza, ran from the officers when confronted. Authorities say he stole a vehicle and ran from both Lee County deputy sheriffs and the Saltillo police. The vehicle was later found abandoned inside the Verona city limits. He was later spotted at a Verona apartment complex, but was able to run away and elude the officers.
Garza remained free and on the run for nearly three months until he was captured Monday evening.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said authorities are still searching for the third suspect.
Anyone with information on the crime, the third suspect or their whereabouts is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.