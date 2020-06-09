TUPELO – Authorities have named the second suspect being sought for breaking into a Lee County deputy sheriff’s vehicle early Friday morning.
Authorities say that when confronted about the burglary, 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garza stole a vehicle and ran from both Lee County deputy sheriffs and the Saltillo police. The vehicle was later found abandoned inside the Verona city limits.
Saltillo police were alerted to a suspicious person in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, June 5. Officers found three individuals going through an unmarked Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked on the side of the road outside a deputy’s home.
The police contacted the deputy and the officers started a foot chase for the suspects. One of the three was captured without incident and he was in possession of the deputy’s stolen firearm.
Tedarrian Fields, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Friday morning on the felony charge of burglary of an auto. He has since been released from jail on a $25,000 bond. He will likely also face weapons charges for the stolen gun as well. All three suspects could face numerous felony charges from both Saltillo and Lee County.
Garza led Lee County deputies on a lengthy chase that ended at an apartment complex in Verona. He ran on foot and eluded the officers. Details on the third suspect were not released.
Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.