TUPELO • A nine-mile stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Lee County will close Monday, July 19 for much-needed repairs that could take up to five months.
The construction project will not only mill and overlay the parkway, it will also resurface the historic and informative pullouts. The work will also include the exit ramps connecting the parkway to public roads.
According to Parkway Acting Director of Interpretation Mandi Toy, the parkway and the hiking trail will be closed to all traffic including vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.
During the first phase of the road work, the parkway will be closed between mileposts 257 and 262. Traffic will detour from Pontotoc Parkway (Milepost 257) via Highway 45 to McCollough Boulevard (Milepost 262). The closure includes the Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Main Street access ramps to the parkway. Travelers are encouraged to follow the signed detours to navigate around the closure.
The second phase of the work will be north of Milepost 262 and near Park Headquarters later this year.
“The weather will be key to this project,” Toy said. “If the weather cooperates, we hope to have both phases completed in about five months.”
The roadwork, which is almost entirely within the city limits of Tupelo, will force motorists to find alternate routes. That could have a big impact on commuters who rely on the parkway to get to and from work or from the west side of Tupelo to the commercial center near The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
“It’s going to affect me as well,” Toy said. “But I should remind people that the parkway was designed for recreational use as part of the National Park Service, not so much for commuters.”
Motorists won’t be the only folks affected by the parkway closures; the work will also close off access to portions of the Trace to both hikers and cyclists.
The roadwork will also close down the bulk of the Blackland Prairie section of the parkway’s hiking trail. Because the trail uses the parkway bridge over McCullough Boulevard, the lower 4 miles will have to be closed.
“They can still join it at the Old Town Overlook (just north of Interstate 22) and continue on to the interpretive center,” Toy said. “That will be about 2 miles, one way.”