TUPELO - A Mississippi Senate bill seeking to raise the minimum salaries of all teachers by $1,000 a year unanimously passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
Teachers with a single “A” license would receive a $1,110 raise each year meaning new teachers with a bachelor’s degree and other qualifications would start out earning $37,000 a year under the proposed legislation.
Senate Bill 2001 will now be sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
“The House had the leadership to begin resolving the $18.4 million deficit from last year’s teacher pay raise as soon as the 2020 Session started, and the Senate wanted to send a similar message to our public educators this year. The message is one of support and respect,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said.
Hosemann commended Chairman Dennis DeBar, principal author of the bill, and Vice Chairman David Blount, co-author of the bill, for working together on the legislation.
Once this legislative session ends, Hosemann and committee leadership support studying teacher pay and reviewing best practices in other states to develop a plan moving forward.
State Sen. Chad McMahan, a Republican from Guntown, sits on the education committee and praised the bill.
“Republicans are committed to giving our educators a well-deserved raise,” McMahan said. "We are doing this, and it's not an election year."
McMahan said he believes there is support to continuing raising teacher pay over each of the next three years, depending on revenue estimates in those years.
Madi West, fourth grade gifted education teacher at Lawndale Elementary, said that while she’ll always be thankful for any type of pay raise, she doesn’t believe the $1,000 increase will affect her in any dramatic or noticeable way.
“I am glad that there are leaders out there who think we deserve this, but it takes more than an increase in pay to feel valued,” West said. “I know I would feel more valued if I felt like those leaders cared about our opinions and talked to us about what could be done to improve our schools.”
West, who has taught for seven years, said that she wishes the state would support teachers by giving them an easier way to deal with student loan debt.
She didn’t qualify for the state’s student loan forgiveness plan and said she will continue working to pay her loans off for at least three more years.
“I have worked a second job for a few years now just to make sure that we don’t feel completely strapped at the end of the month,” West said.
Any raise she gets will be a few more dollars for her and her husband to put towards paying off their student debt or add to their savings. Ultimately, teachers don’t teach for the money, West said.
“Those who stay in the profession do it to change the lives of children, but we could use all the support that we can get,” West said. “By no means is teaching an easy job.”
Tupelo Public School District superintendent Dr. Rob Picou echoed those sentiments, saying, "Our teachers are worth more than we can possibly pay them for the incredible job they do for our children."
“Ask most people about important influences in their lives and there is a strong likelihood they will say a teacher," Picou said. "Teachers are priceless. We are grateful for the members of the Senate Education Committee for their commitment to teachers.”
Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said he appreciates the legislature’s efforts in taking this step forward to pay teachers more.
“Higher teacher pay allows us to attract and retain high quality teachers, which studies have shown creates an increase in student achievement,” Magee said. “If we’re able to attract and keep better teachers in the classroom, the ultimate benefit shows up in the quality of education that we can provide our students.”
After being approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee, the bill will then have to be approved by the full Senate and then the House. If voted into law, the raise will take effect on July 1, 2020.