TUPELO • The nomination of former Tupelo-area state senator Nancy Collins to serve on the state’s Board of Education is likely dead.
The Senate’s Education Committee on Thursday morning voted to table the nomination of Collins.
Gov. Tate Reeves had appointed Collins to serve on the governing board of the state’s public education system in January during the waning days of his tenure as lieutenant governor.
Collins was a Reeves ally during her tenure in the state Senate, and her nomination had been opposed this year by some education lobbying groups.
Reeves unveiled the nomination in January, but in a letter backdated the nomination to the previously July.
During Thursday’s hearing, state Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, offered a motion to table the nomination of Collins, which was then backed by a majority of the committee on a voice vote.
A two-thirds majority vote of the committee would be required to take the nomination of Collins off the table and bring it back up for a vote, making it unlikely at this point that the nomination of Collins will go forward. But her nomination is not officially dead until the Senate adjourns Friday, which will end its regular session for the year.
Bryant told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview Thursday he had some procedural concerns about the nomination of Collins.
Among them is the fact that Reeves made the nomination at the end of his term of office as lieutenant governor, with a new lieutenant governor about to take power.
“(Reeves) didn’t do anything immoral or illegal," Bryan said. “It’s been my position over the years that' as general rule that a Senate would reserve nominations in this posture for the newly elected individual.”
Bryan also cited some concerns about stances Collins has taken on certain education issues, including vouchers.
Bryan said he commended Collins for her civil involvement in her community, but he would prefer “a stronger advocate for public education serve on the state board of education.”
In her remarks to the committee Thursday, Collins said the disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic are “unprecedented” and have “revealed for us opportunities we may not have seen before with distance learning.”
Committee Chairman Sen. Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, asked Collins several questions but no other members of the committee posed Collins any questions at the hearing.
The seat to which Collins was appointed must be filled by an appointee of the lieutenant governor. If the nomination of Collins is not revived, current Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, will have the opportunity to nominate someone to fill the vacant seat.
In addition to Bryan, multiple senators from Northeast Mississippi sit on the Senate Education Committee. The others are Chad McMahan, R-Guntown and Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford.