TUPELO - A Lee County septuagenarian could be facing life in prison after being caught with a huge cache of drugs and cash.
Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit had been investigating the suspected drug activities of George Gutierrez, 70, for several months. Monday afternoon, officers served a search warrant at his 137 State Park Road Tupelo home.
During the raid, officers seized two firearms, about 5 pounds of methamphetamine and a sizable amount of cash. Gutierrez was booked into the county jail Monday evening, charged with aggravated drug trafficking. The charge for trafficking more than 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of a Schedule II drug carries a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.
Officials say the investigation is still active and more arrests and/or seizures are possible.