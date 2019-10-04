MEMPHIS - The National Weather Service said the unseasonably hot and rain-free weather for September was the hottest and driest on record for Tupelo.
According to official records, the average temperature for September at the Tupelo Regional Airport was 81.9 degrees. That surpassed the previous record of 80.7 degrees set nine decades ago in 1933.
Tupelo also measured just 0.01 inches of rainfall at the airport for the month to set the record for driest month. It beat the previous mark of 0.05 inches set in 1999.