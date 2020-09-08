JACKSON • There were seven fatalities on state and federal highways, including two in north Mississippi, over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its four-day Labor Day enforcement period Monday night at midnight. Throughout the period, troopers issued 9,426 citations which included 184 DUI arrests, 519 seat belt citations and 110 child restraint citations. There were 121 motor vehicle crashes investigated which included 47 injuries and 7 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.
“We are disappointed in the increase of fatalities during this Labor Day period compared to the 2019 period,” said MHP director Col. Randy Ginn. “These statistics reminds us that we have to continue to educate the public on how speeding, not wearing seat belts, and impaired & distracted driving play a huge role in traffic fatalities.”
There was a decrease in the number traffic crashes for the period compared to last year’s figure of 131.
In the Daily Journal coverage area, there were two fatal wrecks • {/strong}one early Saturday morning and one Monday night.
Early Saturday morning, Troopers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck Highway 72 near County Road 611 in Alcorn County. Upon arriving it appeared that Gregory Wayne Jones, 44, of Walnut, was walking west in the center of the west bound lanes of the highway.
Jones was struck by the westbound 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle operated by Coy L. Barnes, 34, of Byhalia, and pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle reported moderate injuries.
On Monday, Sept. 7 around 10:20 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash on I-22 in Marshall County. A sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on the four-lane road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sport utility vehicle overturned several times ejecting the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
Friday morning before 7, a head-on collision on State Highway 39 in Kemper County claimed the life of Janan L. Rush, 35, of De Kalb. The other driver, Braxton J. Willie, 27, of Shuqualak, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a car failed to stop at the intersection of highways U.S. 49 and Mississippi 12 in Humphreys County. The car slammed into a ditch, killing passenger Andrew Page, 41, of Inverness.
On Sept. 7 just after noon, Walter Mitchell, 73, of Bristol, Tennessee, was traveling west on on U.S. 82 operating a 1984 Honda motorcycle. A pickup entered the four-lane without yielding the right of way and struck Mitchell, who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
In Lawrence County, the pickup driven by Charles R. McCoskey, 56, of Monticello, left Mississippi 27 and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.
On Monday, September 7, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS42 in Perry County.
Conner R. Landrum, 21, of Ovett, died Monday, Sept. 7 around 11:30 p.m. when his truck left the road and hit an embankment in Perry County.